  1. Politics
May 23, 2026, 8:38 AM

Iran, Japan FMs discuss ties, regional tensions

Iran, Japan FMs discuss ties, regional tensions

TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments in a phone call on Friday.

The two ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.

No further details on the substance of the conversation were provided.

MNA

News ID 244711

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