Iran, Japan FMs discuss ties, regional tensions

The two ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.
No further details on the substance of the conversation were provided.
MNA
TEHRAN, May 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi discussed bilateral relations and the latest regional and international developments in a phone call on Friday.
The two ministers exchanged views on issues of mutual interest.
No further details on the substance of the conversation were provided.
MNA
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