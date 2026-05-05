Iran launches new mech. for transit through Strait of Hormuz

Under the newly implemented system, all vessels intending to transit the Strait will receive an email from the official address info@PGSA.ir outlining the rules and regulations for passage, Press TV reported.

Ships are required to adjust their operations according to this framework and obtain a transit permit before crossing the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most critical oil shipping chokepoints.

The initiative, described as a sovereign governance system, is now operational in the Strait of Hormuz, through which approximately 20% of all internationally traded oil passes.

Iranian armed forces have placed the Strait of Hormuz under strict control, blocking all ships associated with the US and Israel following the launch of their war of aggression against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

Tehran had signaled a willingness to reopen the Strait after the US and Israel agreed to include Lebanon in a Pakistan-brokered ceasefire agreement that helped halt the aggression against Iran.

However, Iranian authorities declared the waterway closed again as Washington and Tel Aviv continued violating the terms of the ceasefire.

A draft law now advancing in Iran’s Parliament would permanently ban any ships associated with the US or Israel from transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The legislation also establishes a tolling system for the passage of non-hostile vessels.

Tensions have escalated sharply in recent days after the United States launched an operation on Sunday aimed at breaking Iran’s control over the Strait. Iranian forces have repeatedly warned US warships against approaching the strategic waterway.

MNA