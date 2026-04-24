Iran, Trump, and the politics of threat

In his latest round of rhetoric, Donald Trump has once again raised the spectre of overwhelming force—language that edges, as it often does, toward the unthinkable escalation. It is the language of dominance, of total victory, of crushing retaliation. But beneath its bluster lies something far less certain: a growing recognition that the war he speaks of is no longer being fought on terms the United States or Israel can easily control.

Because this war, contrary to conventional military imagination, has already been redefined. And it has been redefined by Iran.

Not on open battlefields. Not through decisive air superiority or territorial conquest. But through a quiet, calculated shift of the war’s centre of gravity to the Strait of Hormuz - the narrow maritime artery through which the lifeblood of the global economy continues to flow.

This is where Iran has chosen to fight. And more importantly, this is where it cannot be ignored.

Control Without Closure

At just 21 miles across at its narrowest navigable point, Hormuz carries nearly a fifth of the world’s oil and a critical share of liquefied natural gas. It is not merely a chokepoint; it is a structural vulnerability built into the global economic system.

Iran does not need to close it.

It only needs to remind the world that it can.

This distinction is everything. A full blockade would invite immediate and overwhelming retaliation. But credible disruption produces far greater strategic dividends at far lower cost.

And this is precisely what we are now witnessing.

Recent maritime tensions have already begun to ripple through global markets. War-risk insurance premiums have surged. Shipping companies are quietly recalibrating routes. Energy markets react not to actual disruption, but to the anticipation of it. In this environment, perception becomes power.

Iran has mastered that perception.

The Architecture of Asymmetric Control

At the centre of this strategy stands the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, whose naval doctrine rejects symmetry altogether. It does not attempt to match the technological superiority of the United States Navy. Instead, it dissolves the battlefield into multiple, overlapping points of pressure.

Fast attack craft. Coastal missile batteries. Drones. Electronic warfare.

Individually, each element is limited. Together, they create a system designed not to defeat an enemy fleet, but to exhaust it - to stretch its defensive perimeter, overload its sensors, and force it into a permanent state of reactive vigilance.

Swarm tactics are the clearest expression of this doctrine. Dozens of small, fast vessels, supported by unmanned systems and electronic warfare capabilities, approach from multiple vectors, saturating detection and response systems. The objective is not destruction. It is uncertainty.

And uncertainty, in a corridor as vital as Hormuz, is itself a form of control.

Geography as Weapon

This strategy is anchored in terrain - specifically, in a network of islands that transform the Strait into a layered battlespace.

Qeshm Island could function as a strike platform.

Larak Island provides surveillance dominance, enabling real-time tracking and shaping of maritime movement.

Further outward, Abu Musa and the Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb extend this network into overlapping zones of control.

The result is not a closed Strait, but an enclosed one—where movement is technically possible, but never fully secure.

This is what makes Hormuz so difficult to defend. Not its size, but its density.

Deterrence Through Entanglement

Iran’s strategy does not seek dominance. It seeks indispensability.

If its oil is sanctioned or strangled, the implication is clear: the global flow of energy will not remain unaffected. Exporters such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and United Arab Emirates are immediately exposed. Major consumers like India and China face price shocks and supply instability.

This is not collateral impact. It is the strategy itself.

The Strait becomes a global bargaining table - one where pressure is distributed unevenly, alliances are tested, and responses are fragmented.

In such a scenario, unity fractures. Negotiation becomes inevitable.

Trump’s Threats and the Limits of Power

It is against this backdrop that Donald Trump’s threats must be understood.

Escalatory rhetoric, including hints at overwhelming l options, is not a demonstration of strategic clarity. It is an attempt to reassert control over a theatre that has already slipped into asymmetry.

Because harsh threats, however dramatic, do not resolve the Hormuz problem.

They intensify it.

Any move toward extreme escalation risks triggering precisely what Iran’s strategy is designed to unleash: systemic disruption without direct confrontation. Drones do not require territorial control. Economic shockwaves do not require battlefield victory.

And therein lies the paradox.

The more overwhelming the force threatened, the less usable it becomes.

This is not about whether the United States can escalate. It is about whether it can do so without setting off consequences that extend far beyond the battlefield—into energy markets, allied economies, and global stability itself.

Conclusion: The Burden of an Unwinnable Terrain

What has unfolded is not a conventional victory, nor even a visible turning point that can be marked on a battlefield map. It is, instead, a reconfiguration of the terms under which power operates. By relocating the decisive terrain of this conflict to the Strait of Hormuz, Iran has ensured that the question is no longer who can dominate militarily, but who can sustain control over a system that is inherently vulnerable, globally entangled, and economically indispensable.

This shift imposes a structural burden on Iran’s adversaries that cannot be easily discharged. The responsibility to secure maritime passage, to reassure energy markets, to absorb the financial shocks of volatility, and to prevent escalation now rests disproportionately with those who claim superiority. Their naval presence, however formidable, does not eliminate risk; it merely manages it at increasing cost and diminishing certainty. In such a configuration, control becomes diffuse, contingent, and permanently contested.

Iran’s strategy does not seek to eliminate this instability. It depends on it. The ability to introduce calibrated disruption - without crossing into full-scale war—creates a condition in which the global system must continuously adjust itself around Iran’s presence. This is not dominance in the classical sense, but it is a form of embedded power that is no less consequential. It ensures that any attempt to isolate or weaken Iran carries implications that extend far beyond its borders, implicating allies, markets, and supply chains in ways that cannot be neatly contained.

It is within this framework that the repeated escalatory threats from figures such as Donald Trump must be assessed. Such rhetoric gestures toward overwhelming force, even extreme options, but it does not resolve the underlying dilemma. The use of disproportionate power in a theatre defined by asymmetry risks amplifying precisely the vulnerabilities it seeks to suppress. The question is no longer whether escalation is possible, but whether it can produce a stable outcome without triggering wider systemic disruption.

In that sense, the war has moved beyond the logic of decisive victory. It now operates within a landscape where outcomes are shaped less by singular acts of force and more by the management—or mismanagement—of interdependence. Iran’s position within this landscape is of unavoidable relevance. And that, in the current configuration of power, may be sufficient to determine the trajectory of the conflict.

MNA