Iran suspends exchange of messages with US over Lebanon

Given the continuing crimes of the Zionist regime in Lebanon and considering that Lebanon was one of the preconditions for the ceasefire and that this ceasefire has now been violated on all fronts, including Lebanon, the Iranian negotiating team is suspending “dialogues and exchange of texts through a mediator," Tasnim has reported.

The immediate cessation of the Zionist regime’s aggressive and brutal operations in Gaza and Lebanon and the necessity of the regime’s complete pullout from the occupied areas in Lebanon have been emphasized by Iranian officials and negotiators, and there will be no talks until Iran and the resistance agree on that matter, the Tasnim report added.

Also, the Resistance Front and Iran are resolved to completely block the Strait of Hormuz and activate other fronts, including the Bab al-Mandab Strait, in order to punish the Zionists and their supporters, the report continued.

MNA/TSN3606000