Hezbollah destroys Israel Iron Dome launcher for truce breach

The media bureau of Hezbollah, in a video footage released on Monday morning, announced the targeting of the missile system deployed at the Biranit military base north of the occupied lands.

"The attack was carried out using an explosive-laden drone," it said.

The video shows a Hezbollah drone flying over the base, which is located on the border between the occupied territories and Lebanon, detecting targets before striking an Iron Dome missile system.

The explosive drone then directly targets the launcher and destroys it.

According to Lebanese media outlets, Hezbollah has recently intensified its attacks on the Iron Dome systems that the Israeli occupation army has stationed along the border areas between the occupied lands and Lebanon, thus preventing the Tel Aviv regime from intercepting missiles fired at various targets.

Hezbollah, in continuation of its operations against the Israeli army on the southern borders of Lebanon and northern occupied lands, has carried out a series of attacks.

These operations included targeting military vehicles, Israeli military gatherings, infrastructure, and enemy radar systems. The Lebanese resistance movement reported accurate and decisive hits on the designated targets.

According to statements issued by Hezbollah, two Namer armored personnel carriers belonging to the Israeli army were targeted and destroyed by Ababil kamikaze drones in the town of Debel in southern Lebanon.

MNA