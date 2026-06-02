IRGC Navy fires cruise missile at US-Israeli ship (+VIDEO)

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy has announced a retaliatory maritime operation in the Sea of Oman, striking the vessel MSC Sariska with a cruise missile in response to a US military attack on the Iranian ship Lian Star in the same waters.

In a statement from its public relations office, the IRGC said that following the attack by US forces on the Iranian vessel Lian Star in the Sea of Oman area, the IRGC Navy conducted a retaliatory operation, targeting the MSC Sariska, described as having American-linked ownership, with a cruise missile.

The IRGC Navy also warned that any further aggression by US forces in the region will be met with a decisive response.

MNA