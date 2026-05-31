  1. Politics
Jun 1, 2026, 1:20 AM

Exchange of messages continues: Araghchi

Exchange of messages continues: Araghchi

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that the exchange of messages with the United States to end the war is going on, but until the talks reach a conclusion, specuations should not be paid much attention to.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting chaired by President Masoud Pezeshkian in Tehran on Sunday, Araghchi said that "Exchange of messages continues."

The minister stressed that "All current speculations are insignificant and should not be paid attention to."

He added that, "The exchange of messages is ongoing, but until it reaches a specific result, it cannot be judged." 

Araghchi continued to say that "We should not pay attention to the speculations that are there until they reach certainty."

MNA/FNA1780247983413670161

News ID 244943

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