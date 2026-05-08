  1. Politics
May 8, 2026, 6:38 PM

Iran response to US plan under review: FM Spox.

Iran response to US plan under review: FM Spox.

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Iran is still examining the U.S. proposal and will announce its decision once a final conclusion is reached, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said Friday, after overnight hostilities in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Baghaei told reporters on Friday that the previous night's action constituted both a gross violation of international law and a breach of the ceasefire, but added that Iranian armed forces "dealt a heavy blow to the enemy" and repelled hostile acts with full force.

"We are in a nominal ceasefire situation," he said. "Our armed forces remain fully prepared and carefully monitor any move; wherever necessary they will respond with full might to any aggression or adventurism."

On the diplomatic track, he said the U.S. proposal delivered through Pakistani mediators is being reviewed and a public announcement will follow once a final determination is made.

MNA 

News ID 244317

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