Iran response to US plan under review: FM Spox.

Baghaei told reporters on Friday that the previous night's action constituted both a gross violation of international law and a breach of the ceasefire, but added that Iranian armed forces "dealt a heavy blow to the enemy" and repelled hostile acts with full force.

"We are in a nominal ceasefire situation," he said. "Our armed forces remain fully prepared and carefully monitor any move; wherever necessary they will respond with full might to any aggression or adventurism."

On the diplomatic track, he said the U.S. proposal delivered through Pakistani mediators is being reviewed and a public announcement will follow once a final determination is made.

MNA