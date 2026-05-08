Iran’s Army Navy seizes offending oil tanker in Sea of Oman

In a statement, the Army said the operation was carried out in implementation of a resolution by Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and under a judicial order.

According to the statement, the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran conducted a special operation in the Sea of Oman and seized the violating tanker OCEAN KOI, which was carrying a cargo of Iranian oil.

The statement said the tanker had sought to exploit the regional situation in an attempt to damage and disrupt Iran’s oil exports and the interests of the Iranian nation.

It added that commandos and marines of the Iranian Navy guided the violating tanker to the country’s southern coasts and handed it over to judicial authorities.

The statement further stressed that the Iranian Navy powerfully defends the interests and assets of the Iranian nation in the country’s regional waters and will show no leniency toward any violator or aggressor.

MNA