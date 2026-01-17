Iran seizes 60,000 weapons bound for Tehran

According to Press TV, Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) announced that “Sixty thousand weapons were discovered with rioters in Bushehr”, adding that these weapons were destined for Tehran.

According to the statement, two terrorists were also arrested in the operation.

Meanwhile, intelligence forces managed to identify and arrest members of “a dangerous and armed terrorist gang” that was tasked with killing people.

This cell was trained by Mossad in advanced urban warfare methods and was tasked with exploiting the unrest to cause deaths, “having committed numerous terrorist crimes”.

After receiving various types of weapons and urban warfare equipment from designated ringleaders, this gang moved through the capital’s streets and opened fire on people, leaving hundreds of people killed and injured, the report said.

Images obtained from the movements of this terrorist gang show the distribution of various types of weaponry, including AK-47 rifles and shotguns, and communication equipment, such as satellite phones, which were used by the trained terrorists to kill hundreds of people.

The members of this cell also attacked military and police headquarters, stole weapons, and distributed them in order to create an urban warfare and increase the number of deaths.

During the operation, “significant amounts of various types of weapons, ammunition, and satellite equipment were discovered and confiscated,” added the report.

What began as peaceful protests late last month gradually turned violent, as rioters rampaged through cities across the country, killing security forces and civilians and attacking public infrastructure.

Iranian officials have linked the riots and terrorist acts to the US and the Israeli regime.

The US and Israel’s Mossad have admitted their involvement on the ground, with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeting, "Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them."

In a Farsi-language social media post, Mossad encouraged rioters to “Go out together into the streets. The time has come,” adding that Mossad agents are with the rioters "not only from a distance and verbally. We are with [them] in the field.”

