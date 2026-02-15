  1. Politics
US seizes an oil tanker in Indian Ocean

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – In continuation of the US maritime piracy in the Indian Ocean, the US Department of War announced the seizure of an oil tanker in the Indian Ocean under false pretenses on Sunday.

The US military forces boarded another sanctioned tanker in the Indian Ocean after tracking the vessel from the Caribbean Sea in an effort to target illicit oil connected to Venezuela, the Pentagon said Sunday.

The US Department of War stated that the US forces intercepted and seized the ship "Veronica III".

Venezuela had faced US sanctions on its oil for several years. President Donald Trump ordered a quarantine of sanctioned tankers in December to pressure abducted President Nicolás Maduro before, AP reported. 

The US Department of War said in a post on X account that US forces boarded the Veronica III overnight, conducting "a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding."

