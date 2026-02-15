The US military forces boarded another sanctioned tanker in the Indian Ocean after tracking the vessel from the Caribbean Sea in an effort to target illicit oil connected to Venezuela, the Pentagon said Sunday.

The US Department of War stated that the US forces intercepted and seized the ship "Veronica III".

Venezuela had faced US sanctions on its oil for several years. President Donald Trump ordered a quarantine of sanctioned tankers in December to pressure abducted President Nicolás Maduro before, AP reported.

The US Department of War said in a post on X account that US forces boarded the Veronica III overnight, conducting "a right-of-visit, maritime interdiction and boarding."

MA/PR