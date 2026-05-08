Iran denounces Israeli attacks on Beirut's Dahiyeh

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei made the remarks early on Friday after the Israeli strikes on Dahiyeh killed and injured a number of Lebanese citizens and destroyed the country’s infrastructure.

He also expressed condolences to the families of the martyrs, voicing sympathy with the Lebanese people and government.

Wishing recovery for the injured, the spokesman further emphasized Iran’s solidarity with Lebanon in the face of the Zionist regime’s acts of aggression.

Israel's military aggression on Lebanon and use of banned weapons like phosphorus bombs are direct results of US, German, and British support for the regime's genocidal war crimes against regional nations, Baghaei said.

Meanwhile, he reminded the UN Security Council and all governments of their responsibility to prosecute and punish criminals.

Despite a ceasefire announced on April 17 and extended until May 17, the Israeli military continues daily airstrikes in Lebanon and widespread demolition of homes in dozens of villages, echoing its years-long atrocities against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed at least 2,700 people, wounded over 8,300, and displaced more than 1.6 million, according to the latest official figures.

Israel also occupies areas in southern Lebanon, including some it has held for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war, and has advanced about 10 kilometers inside the southern border during the current conflict.

MNA