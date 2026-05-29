Iraq says opposes any threat to regional stability

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry stressed the importance of preventing tensions and bolstering regional security, calling for reliance on diplomatic methods to settle disputes.

It voiced support for all regional and international efforts aimed at halting the spread of violence and reaching peaceful solutions that safeguard the security and stability of the region's peoples.

The statement comes amid sustained diplomatic activity to end the war and manage tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, with Iraq consistently backing mediation efforts between Iran and the United States.

MNA