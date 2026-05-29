Iran slams Israeli attacks on Lebanon as barbaric

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said the intensification and widening of Israeli military assaults to the historic cities of Tyre, Nabatieh and Sidon showed that silence and indifference from international bodies, particularly the UN Security Council, have emboldened the occupying regime to continue its aggression and crimes. He described the U.S. administration as an accomplice and partner in all Israeli crimes in Lebanon, occupied Palestine and the wider region.

Baghaei offered condolences on the death of Hussam Zeidan, a senior correspondent for Al-Alam news network, to his family, the outlet and the media community in Lebanon and worldwide. Noting that more than 300 journalists have been killed by Israel in Palestine and Lebanon over the past three years, he said the international community bears responsibility for holding the occupying criminals accountable for grave international crimes.

The spokesman praised the legendary patience and steadfastness of the Lebanese people in the face of Israeli aggression and occupation, and reaffirmed Iran's full solidarity with Lebanon in defending its sovereignty, dignity and independence against the expansionist and colonial ambitions of the Israeli regime.

MNA