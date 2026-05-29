Pakistan FM to meet Rubio amid peace push

The Pakistani Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting, saying Dar would also confer with the U.S. national security adviser. The discussions will cover bilateral relations and an exchange of views on regional and global developments, according to a ministry statement cited by Al Jazeera.

The visit comes as Pakistan works to mediate a peace agreement between Tehran and Washington aimed at permanently ending the war. Islamabad has called for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict and warned that further escalation would endanger regional peace.

Pakistan has served as the lead intermediary since the war began on February 28, hosting the first round of talks and conveying proposals between the two sides. Pakistani media reported this week that Tehran and Washington have selected Islamabad as the venue for signing any memorandum of understanding, though neither side has confirmed.

MNA