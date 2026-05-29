Pakistan sources claim Iran-US deal near

The Right Now news agency, a Pakistani outlet, reported that both sides have agreed to sign the document in the Pakistani capital, though neither Iranian nor American officials have yet commented publicly on any potential agreement.

CBS separately reported that the deal has been finalised, according to the Pakistani report, while the White House has confirmed the accord. However, the Pakistani outlet noted that the agreement has not yet been approved by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The reported deal would extend the ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran by 60 days and propose the start of formal negotiations on Iran's nuclear programme, which it said is expected to restore stability to the region.

No official confirmation was immediately available from Tehran or Washington.

MNA