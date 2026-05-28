Hamas military commander killed in Israeli airstrike in Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, stressed that targeted killings will not weaken resistance fighters' determination but will rather increase their resolve, steadfastness and adherence to the struggle.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad resistance movement, in a statement issued on Wednesday evening, said the assassination of Mohammed Odeh constitutes a blatant violation of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and marks an utter disregard of all commitments made by mediator states.

It further noted that the constant targeting of residential neighborhoods and the assassinations of resistance fighters and commanders are contrary to humanitarian principles, stressing that such atrocities are taking place under the full support and direct aegis of the United States.

"The blood of our martyrs will further consolidate the Palestinian nation's resolve not to relinquish its legitimate rights. The blood of our leaders and fighters serves as the driving force for the resistance front, and will further strengthen our fighters' determination to confront the enemy, which understands nothing but the language of force," the statement read, according to Press TV.

For its part, the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement offered its profound condolences to Hamas and its military wing, the Ezzedine Qassam Brigades, as well as to all Palestinians, over the martyrdom of Odeh and members of his family in a treacherous Israeli crime.

"This is added to the black record filled with massacres, genocide, and brutality committed by this criminal entity, which continues to kill civilians, children, and women in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, disregarding all international and humanitarian agreements, charters, and laws, under the sight and hearing of a silent and complicit world," Hezbollah said in a statement.