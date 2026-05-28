Iran restores South Pars production to pre-war levels

Iranian engineers and specialists had successfully completed repairs at the facility following the damage caused by US-Israeli strikes in the illegal war of aggression.

The operation focused primarily on the utility and raw-material pipelines located outside the main petrochemical zone.

Washington and Tel Aviv targeted the South Pars Special Economic Energy Zone in early April in an attempt to damage critical infrastructure and disrupt Iran’s economy, Press TV reported.

According to the report, the South Pars complexes are now restoring output to levels recorded before the war began on February 28.

On that day, the United States and Israel assassinated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, along with several senior officials, and in the days that followed, inflicted significant damage on parts of Iran’s infrastructure.

Iran’s subsequent retaliatory strikes on US assets in the region, as well as on targets across the Israeli-occupied territories, pushed its adversaries to agree to a fragile ceasefire on April 8.

MNA