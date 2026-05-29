Iran-US MoU text not finalized, Western reports inaccurate

Asked by Tasnim about the publication of alleged texts by a number of Western media outlets under the title of details of a final agreement, the source said on Friday, “The text (of the MoU) has not yet been finalized, and if it is finalized, it will be officially announced.”

“For this reason, the texts that Western media outlets have so far published as part of the main text are devoid of accuracy,” the source added.

The informed source also stressed that “the text of the possible memorandum of understanding has undergone some changes over the past few days.”

MNA