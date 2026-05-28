Former Yemeni president Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi dies at 80

Yemen TV reported Hadi's death without providing further details.

Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya also confirmed his death early Thursday but did not specify the cause.

The privately owned Yemeni news website Al-Masdaronline, citing an unnamed government source, reported that Hadi died at a hospital in Riyadh after his health deteriorated in recent days.

According to the source, Hadi suffered from heart-related health problems and regularly traveled to the US for medical examinations and treatment at a hospital in Cleveland.

The source added that his condition worsened suddenly over the past week before he died Thursday morning, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

Hadi became Yemen’s president in 2012 following the departure of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was later killed in 2017.

He remained in office until April 2022, when he transferred power to the Presidential Leadership Council headed by Rashad al-Alimi and composed of seven other members.

MNA