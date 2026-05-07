One killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s Nabatieh

Israeli strikes on the southern Lebanese city of Nabatieh and its outskirts have killed one person and injured several others, the National News Agency (NNA) has reported.

A raid on the al-Maslakh neighbourhood of Nabatieh destroyed a residential building, according to the state-run agency, while a drone struck in proximity to the nearby Evangelical School.

Several airstrikes targeted the area of the school minutes later, damaging several buildings and causing the closure of the main road to Nabatieh al-Fawqa.

Separately, the agency reported that warplanes targeted the town of Yater, while a drone struck the road between Khirbet Selm and Qalawiya.

MNA