Israeli strikes hit Gaza tents, several killed

Three police officers were killed when Israeli fighter jets targeted a group of Palestinian police in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian Information Centre. Another Palestinian was killed and several wounded in a strike on a group of civilians near al-Maslakh in southern Khan Younis.

In separate attacks, tents housing displaced Palestinians were directly bombed northwest of Khan Younis, causing fires and burn injuries among civilians. An air strike on a food warehouse west of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis, also set ablaze a large number of displacement tents. At least one wounded person was transferred to Nasser medical complex.

Gaza's health ministry said 922 people have been killed and 2,786 wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire took effect on October 10 last year.

MNA