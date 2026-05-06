Israeli regime conducts airstrike on Beirut

According to Al Jazeera, the Zionist regime said on Wednesday it had struck Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

According to the media, the Zionist regime's airstrike targeted areas in the southern suburbs of the capital of Lebanon, namely Dahyia.

The Zionist Radio and Television Organization reported, quoting an official of the regime, that the attack on the Beirut suburbs was carried out in coordination with the US.

Moreover, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Israel Katz claimed that they had targeted an official of Hezbollah's Radwan Force.

The Zionist regime's media claimed that Malik Balut, the commander of the Radwan Force, was martyred in the attack.

The Zionist Army Radio claimed that the deputy commander of the Radwan Force was not present at the site of the attack. Also, the attack was reported to have been carried out by fighter jets.

Lebanese Hezbollah has not yet issued a statement on the matter.

MNA/6822467