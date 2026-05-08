Russia rejects US-backed anti-Iran resolution at UNSC: envoy

Vasily Nebenzya made the remarks on Thursday evening during discussions on maritime security in the Persian Gulf, where the United States and its allies have been pushing drafts that critics say unfairly target Iran’s defensive measures in the Strait of Hormuz.

Moscow has repeatedly made clear it will not support any text that singles out Iran without addressing the root causes — namely, repeated US and Israeli acts of aggression that have destabilized the entire region.

“We reject any attempt to impose unbalanced narratives against Iran without considering the motives and root causes of the crisis,” Nebenzya declared, according to statements aligned with Russia’s consistent position at the UN.

“We warn that the adoption of biased resolutions may trigger a new wave of tensions in the Middle East region.”

The Russian diplomat stressed that true security for maritime navigation in the Persian Gulf cannot be achieved through one-sided condemnations or provocative measures.

Instead, it is “closely linked to ending ongoing conflicts and halting all military operations,” a direct reference to the need for Washington and its partners to cease their escalatory actions that have disrupted shipping and heightened risks for all parties.

Russia has urged all members of the UN Security Council to “avoid stoking tensions and to refrain from introducing resolutions based on confrontational approaches,” Nebenzya added, according to Press TV.

The Russian stance echoes China’s principled opposition to previous biased drafts, including those led by Bahrain and backed by the US, which Russia and Beijing vetoed earlier this year for giving “carte blanche for aggressive actions against Iran.”

Iran has consistently maintained that its actions in the Persian Gulf are legitimate responses to foreign aggression and aimed at protecting its sovereignty and the vital waterway that serves global energy routes.

MNA