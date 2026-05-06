Russian, Qatari top diplomats discuss Hormuz Strait situation

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani stressed the need for refusing from using force to settle the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz, the Russian foreign ministry said after their phone call.

"On May 5, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed Al-Thani. The sides discussed the situation in the Strait of Hormuz," it said.

"The sides expressed a shared opinion that it is necessary to refuse from trying to resolve the crisis by force and to consolidate the efforts of all parties concerned to promote a lasting sustainable settlement, including an agreement on measures to ensure the legitimate interests of all Gulf countries and the principles of free navigation," the ministry said.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said they also discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to enhance it and regional developments, particularly the ceasefire between the US and Iran, as well as efforts to de-escalate and bolster regional security and stability.

Al-Thani and Lavrov also stressed the need for all parties to respond to ongoing mediation efforts to address the root causes of the crisis through dialogue and peaceful means and to reach a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation, the ministry said in a statement.

Regional tensions have escalated since the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, which triggered retaliation from Tehran and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire took effect on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, but talks in Islamabad did not produce a lasting agreement. The truce was later extended by US President Donald Trump without a set deadline.

MNA