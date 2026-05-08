Pezeshkian lauds Leader’s humility, sincerity in 1st meeting

Speaking during a visit to the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade on Wednesday, Pezeshkian described the meeting as having taken place in a warm and sincere atmosphere, with discussions lasting nearly two and a half hours.

President Pezeshkian stated that what stood out more than any other issue was the Leader's humble, deeply sincere, and respectful manner of engagement — an approach that transformed the discussion into an environment built on trust, calm, empathy, and direct dialogue.

Pezeshkian further emphasized the need to strengthening cohesion, trust, and empathy at all levels of the country's administrative management.

He noted that when the highest-ranking official of the country interacts with officials and individuals with such ethical character, humility, and a people-oriented spirit, that behavior naturally serves as a model for the nation's administrative and managerial system.

This model, he added, is based on responsibility, closeness to the people, and truly listening to issues and problems, in keeping with the practice and conduct of the martyred and great Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

According to the President, the Leader attended the meeting with precisely the same spirit of simplicity, humility, sincerity, and mutual respect — a spirit that made the conversation completely direct, frank, and accompanied by a sense of closeness and trust.

Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei was appointed Leader of the Islamic Revolution shortly after the martyrdom of his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in a terrorist aggression by the United States and Israel.

The unprovoked attack on February 28 touched off days of barbaric bombing of Iran’s military and civilian infrastructure, intended to bring down the Islamic Republic following violent riots in which foreign-linked armed elements brutally attacked police, security forces and public service personnel.

MNA