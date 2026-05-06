Lavrov, Rubio hold phone call on international developments

The top diplomats compared notes on “the current state of international affairs and Russia-US relations” and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral contacts, the ministry said in a statement, RT reported.

The conversation was “constructive and businesslike,” it added.

The US State Department has not yet commented.

The Lavrov-Rubio call – their first in more than six months – came less than a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with his US counterpart, Donald Trump. The two discussed the ceasefire in the war in Iran, potential escalation in the region, as well as the Ukraine conflict, according to the Kremlin.

MNA