Russia prepared to offer asistance regarding Iran issue

Iran is facing a complex and serious situation, Putin said on Saturday, TASS reported.

The Russian leader said that Moscow finds itself in a difficult position due to its relations with both Iran and other regional states.

"Russia’s proposals on transferring Iran’s enriched uranium remain on the table, which it still considers a viable option for de-escalation, he said, adding, "Russia is prepared to assist if all sides agree, but will accept any decision taken."

"The situation around Iran is currently at an impasse after positions hardened on all sides," Putin added.

Putin also warned that escalation would lead to losses for all parties involved and urged agreement in the interests of regional stability.

MNA