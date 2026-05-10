  1. Politics
May 10, 2026, 7:39 AM

Putin:

Russia prepared to offer asistance regarding Iran issue

Russia prepared to offer asistance regarding Iran issue

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Russian President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow is prepared to assist resolving the Iran war if all sides agree.

Iran is facing a complex and serious situation, Putin said on Saturday, TASS reported.

The Russian leader said that Moscow finds itself in a difficult position due to its relations with both Iran and other regional states.

"Russia’s proposals on transferring Iran’s enriched uranium remain on the table, which it still considers a viable option for de-escalation, he said, adding, "Russia is prepared to assist if all sides agree, but will accept any decision taken."

"The situation around Iran is currently at an impasse after positions hardened on all sides," Putin added.

Putin also warned that escalation would lead to losses for all parties involved and urged agreement in the interests of regional stability.

MNA

News ID 244366

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