Iran's Ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has met with the head of Russia's Council of Muftis, Mufti Ravil Gaynutdinov, to personally deliver the Leader's message of appreciation for the Council's condolences following the martyrdom of Iran's previous Leader.

Jalali said Iran had not attacked any country, but the United States struck Iran twice in the middle of negotiations under false pretexts. He urged Arab neighbours to "indigenise" security in the Persian Gulf rather than outsourcing it to the U.S., calling the latter a grave mistake.

The envoy said that before the Islamic Revolution, the Pahlavi regime recognised Israel and hosted its embassy in Tehran. Now, he added, much of Iran's struggle and cost is rooted in confronting the Israeli regime.

Mufti Gaynutdinov, for his part, expressed appreciation for the Leader's message and prayers for Russian Muslims and declared the solidarity of Russian Muslims with Iran against U.S. and Israeli aggression. He praised the Iranian people's cohesion and courage, which he said thwarted plans to occupy the country and turn the population against the government.

Gaynutdinov added that foreign military bases cannot guarantee security, and that Arab states are now realising this. He called for Muslim solidarity and brotherhood as the only path to stop repeated aggression against Gaza, Syria, Iran, and Lebanon.

MNA