Lebanese death toll from Israeli aggression increases to 2,67

According to Al-Manar, the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that 2,679 people have been killed and 8,229 injured in the Zionist regime's aggression against the country since March 11 when the aggression resumed.

Since March 2, the Zionist regime has intensified its attacks on various regions of Lebanon, violating the ceasefire agreement.

The Zionist regime's attacks and its evacuation orders have led to the displacement of approximately 1.2 million Lebanese.

The conflict in southern Lebanon continues despite the extension of the ceasefire between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, and the regime's army continues to bomb villages and cities in southern Lebanon.

MNA