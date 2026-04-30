US falsely portrayed Iran’s enriched uranium to attack it

Reza Najafi made the remarks in a statement delivered at the 11th Session of the Review Conference of the Parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) at the UN headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

He said that only in less than nine months in 2025 and 2026, two nuclear-weapon possessors launched unlawful military assaults against Iran, which has put its civilian nuclear program under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“While all of Iran’s enriched uranium has always been under the IAEA’s fullest supervision and accounted for, even up to its last gram, and till now there is no report whatsoever about the diversion of even one gram of such material, the Americans falsely portrayed Iran’s enriched uranium as a danger,” he added, according to Press TV.

“Again, the aim was to distract attentions away from the 55 years of clear noncompliance of the US with its nuclear disarmament obligations, as well as to demonize Iran and to invade it.”

Najafi noted that Israeli officials repeated the “Big Lie” that Iran is only a few weeks away from developing nuclear arms in an attempt to divert attention from the regime’s atrocities, as well as its clandestine nuclear weapons program.

The envoy also said that US-Israeli attacks targeted Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including schools, universities, hospitals, bridges, homes, mosques, churches, synagogues, and historical places, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who had issued a Fatwa (religious decree) on prohibition of nuclear weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMDs), along with more than 3,400 civilians.

Only in one case, 168 innocent children, aged between 7 and 12, were mercilessly torn to pieces in a triple-tap strike on a girl’s primary school in the southern Iranian city of Minab, he added.

Najafi further censured the UN Security Council and the IAEA’s Board of Governors and its director general for failing to even issue a simple verbal condemnation of the Minab tragedy while adopting anti-Iran resolutions.

MNA