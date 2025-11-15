Iran warns against US, Europe moves at IAEA BoG

In response to questions from reporters regarding a draft resolution being prepared by the US, France, Germany, and the UK for the IAEA Board of Governors, Reza Najafi said these countries are attempting to use their numerical majority in the board to push measures that they could not achieve at the United Nations in New York.

Najafi described imposing reporting requirements on the IAEA Director General based on expired UN Security Council resolutions as both “completely illegal and unjustified” and likely to complicate ongoing diplomatic efforts.

He added that these actions will not affect Iran’s current implementation of nuclear safeguards, which he said is already influenced by what he described as US aggression, Israeli attacks, and the complicity of the three European countries.

Najafi also called on all IAEA Board members to oppose unilateral actions by the US and the European states, emphasizing that Iran retains the right to respond appropriately to any unlawful moves concerning its nuclear program.

On June 13, Israel launched a blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran while Washington and Tehran were in a process of nuclear negotiations. The Israeli attack triggered a 12-day war that killed at least 1,064 people in the country, including military commanders, nuclear scientists, and ordinary civilians.

The United States also entered the war by bombing three Iranian nuclear sites in a grave violation of international law.

In response, the Iranian Armed Forces targeted strategic sites across the occupied territories as well as the Al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

On June 24, Iran, through its successful retaliatory operations against both the Israeli regime and the US, managed to impose a halt to the aggression.

