Iran elected vice-chair of 69th IAEA General Conference

Iran was elected Vice-Chair of the 69th annual General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna, despite objections from the United States, Israel, and a few other countries.

The decision was made on Monday during the opening session of the conference, when Iran’s candidacy proposal was formally presented. While the Israeli representative and several states, influenced by Washington, opposed the nomination, Iran’s Permanent Representative to the IAEA, Reza Najafi, defended the proposal in his remarks.

Following discussions, the conference approved the election of Iran and Russia as Vice-Chairs of the high-level annual event.

MNA/ISN1404062414220