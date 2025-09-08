Strikes on Iran atomic sites clear example of state terrorism

The attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities which were protected under the IAEA Safeguards Agreement is a clear example of state terrorism carried out by the US and the Zionist regime, Najafi said in his address to the BoG meeting on Monday.

It is highly necessary that the US and Zionist regime’s attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities be reflected in the reports of the IAEA Director General, he added.

In recent years, the Iranian delegation has been trying to include provisions prohibiting any attack or threat of attack on nuclear facilities in the IAEA documents, but opposition from some parties has prevented this from happening, Najafi noted, adding that the recent attacks have shown what the real reason for these oppositions.

Real nuclear security will not be achieved without the complete disarmament of nuclear weapons. Achieving nuclear security requires the complete, irreversible and verifiable destruction of such weapons, according to Iranian diplomat.

MNA