Iran, IAEA delegations held 3rd round of talks on Fri., Sat.

According to Najafi, the third round of technical negotiations between Iran and the Agency to develop a modality for implementing safeguards obligations in the new situation following the illegal attacks by the Zionist regime and the United States on Iran's nuclear facilities, and in accordance with the parliament's piece of legislation in that regard, was held in Vienna on Friday and Saturday, and the parties exchanged views on the points contained in the text of the modality.

Prior to Iran's representative to the IAEA, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported that the Iranian delegation had a good meeting with IAEA representatives in Vienna, adding that the two sides are very close to reach a new framework for bilateral cooperation.

MNA