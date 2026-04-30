Tehran denies PGCC's anti-Iran allegations

Esmaeil Baghaei emphasized Iran's adherence to the principle of good neighborliness and respect for the national sovereignty of all its neighbors.

The Iranian diplomat pointed to the internationally unlawful involvement of certain Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC)'s members in the US-Israeli war of aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“Despite earlier assurances of commitment to legal and international obligations, and declarations that they wouldn’t allow their territory and facilities to be used in anti-Iran strikes, these governments did not take any measures to stop the process and even actively participated in the anti-Iran aggression," said Baghaei.

"Under the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 3314, these governments have effectively become complicit in heinous US-Israeli atrocities against the Iranian nation,” he added.

Baghaei also rejected the remarks of PGCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed al-Budaiwi concerning the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that Iran, as a littoral state of the strategic waterway, adopted practical and appropriate measures aimed at self-defense in light of US-Israeli and allied offensives, and acted to deter threats and aggression against its national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of maritime transit.

The spokesperson underscored that Iran’s defensive steps are fully in line with the principles of international law.

Baghaei further noted that Iran has long served as a pioneer in building trust among regional states and has consistently denounced divisive positions and stances.

He finally called on PGCC member states to take the necessary measures to win Iran’s trust.

To that end, the foreign ministry spokesman said that they must compensate for the damage inflicted on Iran due to their involvement in the US-Israeli airstrikes and refrain from any form of cooperation or collaboration with Iran’s enemies.

MNA