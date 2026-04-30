Persian Gulf symbol of Iran's resistance against colonialists

In a message on the occasion of the National Day of the Persian Gulf, Pezeshkian emphasized, “National Day of the Persian Gulf is a valuable opportunity to reemphasize the historical truth that this strategic waterway is an integral and inseparable part of the national identity of Iranians and a symbol of the resilience of the great Iranian nation against colonialists.”

The National Day of the Persian Gulf is a reminder of the deep and unbreakable bond between Iranian history and identity, an area that has been a center of civilizational and cultural interactions and a vital artery of trade and energy on a regional and international arena since ancient times.

Referring to the developments resulting from the war of aggression imposed by the United States and Israel against Iran, he emphasized the increasing importance of the Strait of Hormuz in the world’s security and energy equations.

He described the bravery of the country’s naval forces at this time as a sign of Iran’s decisive role in protecting regional security and vital energy transport routes.

The President also referred to the shift of the enemy’s field of pressure to the economic and maritime arenas, calling the strategy of a naval blockade and creating restrictions on Iran’s maritime trade contrary to international law and warned that the responsibility for any insecurity in the Persian Gulf will fall on the United States and the Zionist regime.

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran, while adhering to the principles of freedom of navigation, believes that sustainable security of this water area depends on the collective cooperation of coastal countries and withdrawal of foreigners from the region.

Persian Gulf is a core part of Iran’s identity and national sovereignty while warning over foreign pressure and maritime restrictions against Tehran, President Pezeshkian concluded.



MNA/6815831