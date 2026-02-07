PGCC welcomes Iran-US talks in Muscat: SG

He hailed the friendly and brotherly country of Oman for hosting the talks, emphasizing that this move indicates the constructive role of Oman in supporting the regional and international dialogues.

The Persian Gulf Cooperation Council hopes that these talks would bring about positive results in strengthening peace, security, and stability in the region as well, Al-Budaiwi noted.

Tehran and Washington resumed nuclear negotiations in Oman on Friday. The Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who headed the Iranian delegation in the nuclear talks with the US, said that the talks were a good beginning, adding that the continuation of them depends on the consultations in the capitals.

Commenting on the negotiations, US President Donald Trump said the United States had “very good talks” on Iran, and Tehran and Washington will hold the second round of talks next week.

MA/6741464