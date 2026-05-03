  1. Politics
May 3, 2026, 2:12 PM

Iran, Oman top diplomats discuss reg. developments by phone

Iran, Oman top diplomats discuss reg. developments by phone

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Badr AlBusaidi on Sunday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the mutual ties, latest developments in the region and the war imposed by the United States and Israeli regime against the country on February 28.

Iran’s top diplomat briefed his Omani counterpart on the latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran to end the imposed war, escalation created by the United States and Israeli regime in the region as well as restoration of regional peace and security.

MNA

News ID 244181

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News