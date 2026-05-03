Iran, Oman top diplomats discuss reg. developments by phone

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the mutual ties, latest developments in the region and the war imposed by the United States and Israeli regime against the country on February 28.

Iran’s top diplomat briefed his Omani counterpart on the latest diplomatic efforts and initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran to end the imposed war, escalation created by the United States and Israeli regime in the region as well as restoration of regional peace and security.

MNA