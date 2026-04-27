No country able to block Iran's oil exports: Gen. Rezaei

"No country is capable of blocking Iran's oil exports. Instead of bluffing, the US president had better think about organizing the chaos that has pervailed his adminstration, and the US economy and armed forces," General Mohsen Rezaei, the former IRGC commander and current member of Expediency Council as well as military advicor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution wrote in a post on his X account.

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