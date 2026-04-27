Lebanon truce impossible without Iran’s push: Hezbollah chief

Speaking in a televised speech on Monday, the Hezbollah chief reiterated that the Resistance Movement still is ongoing and it cannot be defeated under any circumstances.

"We categorically reject direct negotiations, and those in power should know that their actions benefit neither Lebanon nor themselves. What the Israeli-American enemy wants from them is not in their hands, and what they want from the enemy will not be given to them," Hezbollah secretary general underlined.

With the support of the United States, the Zionist enemy tried to destroy Hezbollah Resistance Movement, the Islamic Resistance, and its popular base, but despite using all means, it has not succeeded since the beginning of Uli Al-Ba’a (Formidable in Might) Battle on September 23, 2024.

Sheikh Naim Qassem added that the Resistance Movement will not give up and lay down its weapons, so that these weapons are necessary for defense and confronting aggression of enemy.

Turning to a ceasefire in Lebanon, he said, "A ceasefire would not have been achieved if the Islamic Republic of Iran had not been involved in the Pakistan negotiations, especially after the legendary steadfastness of the resistance and its people in Lebanon. Thanks to Iran."

The Israeli enemy failed to eliminate Hezbollah and its resistance since the beginning of Uli Al-Ba’a (Formidable in Might) Battle in 2024, he reiterated.

The enemy was taken aback during Operation Eaten Straw by the resistance fighters’ steadfastness, diversity of their tactics, and their skillful management of the battlefield.

The approach to resolving the issue begins here: The problem is aggression, and the resistance is a reaction to this aggression, not its cause; and the Resistance’s weapons are for repelling aggression, serving as defensive weapons to preserve existence at this stage, due to Israeli occupation and the revealed goals of aggression in occupying Lebanon as part of "Greater Israel."

The authorities in Lebanon have to rescind their March 2nd decision that criminalizes the resistance and its people, who represent more than half of the Lebanese population.

“Let it be made unequivocally clear that direct negotiations with the enemy and their outcomes are, for us, as if they do not exist and of no concern whatsoever", he emphasized.

Sheikh Qassem stated that Israel has suffered a humiliating defeat in light of Hezbollah's steadfastness and military prowess, its wide array of combat methods, discreet management of battles with Israeli forces, and unwavering support from all walks of the Lebanese society.

On March 2, Hezbollah launched military operations against the Israeli regime in response to its aggression against Iran, its repeated violations of the 2024 ceasefire, and its continued occupation of Lebanese territory in the country’s south.

MNA/6812708