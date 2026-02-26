  1. Politics
Lebanon’s Hezbollah warns US of any aggression against Iran

TEHRAN, Feb. 26 (MNA) – Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement has warned the United States of any aggression against Iran, emphasizing that any US adventurism against Iran is tantamount to an attack on Hezbollah.

Several Hezbollah officials have told Arab media outlets that the Hezbollah Resistance Movement’s official position on any possible US attack on Iran was previously expressed by Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem.

The news sources, on condition of anonymity, emphasized that Hezbollah considers any US aggression against Iran as an aggression against Hezbollah.

Hezbollah is sensitive and committed to Lebanon's national interests.

Hezbollah Chief Qassem has not definitively stated that Hezbollah will intervene militarily in the event of an attack on Iran.

