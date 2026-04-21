Pakistan urges US, Iran to extend truce

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar made the call during a meeting with US Charge d’Affaires Natalie A Baker, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office (FO).

During the meeting, DPM Dar underscored Pakistan's consistent emphasis on dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable means to address ongoing challenges and achieve lasting regional peace and stability, the FO said.

DPM Dar stressed the "need for engagement" between Washington and Tehran, urging both sides to consider extending the ceasefire.

MNA