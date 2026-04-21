Iran’s Judiciary chief urges readiness on US-Israeli attacks

He made the remarks during a meeting with a group of heads of the provincial justice departments, emphasizing the need for complete preparedness of all forces and branches of the country to counter the potential enemy’s aggression.

“The arrogant enemy launched an existential war against our country with all its might and equipment, but failed to achieve any of its malicious goals and evil objectives,” he said, adding, “Therefore, this defeated and aggrieved enemy is waiting to strike our country again, and there is a possibility that it will once again commit savage aggression.”

He noted that it is the responsibility of various branches and sectors to maintain full and one hundred percent readiness in all respects.

The United States and the Israeli regime launched their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against the Islamic Republic on February 28.

Iranian Armed Forces responded with 100 waves of retaliatory strikes, codenamed Operation True Promise 4, launching hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles as well as drone attacks against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

Forty days into the war, on April 8, a Pakistan-mediated two-week ceasefire went into effect, but Washington-Tehran negotiations in Islamabad on April 11 failed to reach a deal due to excessive demands and shifting goalposts by the American delegation.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Judiciary chief also touched upon the American claim of a naval blockade against Iran, stating, “The US regime’s so-called blockade of Iran’s ports and coasts, as well as its aggression against an Iranian commercial vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman, constitutes a violation of the ceasefire and an instance of war crime. We will certainly respond to these American acts of mischief.”

The United States carried out a flagrant act of aggression on an Iranian merchant vessel in the waters of the Sea of Oman, deploying its terrorist marines onto the ship’s deck and disabling its navigation systems.

The Iranian military has vowed to respond decisively to the aggression at an appropriate time.

MNA