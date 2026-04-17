  1. Politics
Apr 17, 2026, 3:36 PM

Ejei hails Hezbollah's resistance as key to victory

Ejei hails Hezbollah's resistance as key to victory

TEHRAN, Apr. 17 (MNA) – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei has hailed Hezbollah's resistance as a key to victory.

"What happened in Lebanon was entirely due to the strength of the resistance. Resistance is the key to victory," Ejei said.

He added that the US and the declining Zionist regime, faced with Hezbollah’s sacrifices and Iran’s firm and unwavering support for the Lebanese resistance, were forced to accept a ceasefire.

Iran will never abandon the resilient people of Lebanon, he said, offering congratulations to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, all the brave fighters, and the steadfast people of Lebanon. "Your resistance and weapons are a source of dignity and honor."

MNA

News ID 243716

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