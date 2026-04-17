Ejei hails Hezbollah's resistance as key to victory

"What happened in Lebanon was entirely due to the strength of the resistance. Resistance is the key to victory," Ejei said.

He added that the US and the declining Zionist regime, faced with Hezbollah’s sacrifices and Iran’s firm and unwavering support for the Lebanese resistance, were forced to accept a ceasefire.

Iran will never abandon the resilient people of Lebanon, he said, offering congratulations to Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, all the brave fighters, and the steadfast people of Lebanon. "Your resistance and weapons are a source of dignity and honor."

MNA