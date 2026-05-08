Traitors to be prosecuted, punished under law: Judiciary head

In a post on his X account on Friday, Ejei outlined the judiciary’s clear and defined strategy under the current conditions.

“Traitorous elements to the homeland will be decisively prosecuted and punished according to the law, and in this path, “we do not fear the criticism of critics; however, we do not go beyond the scope of Sharia, law, and justice,” Iran’s top judge emphasized.

He also pointed out that the judiciary fully and seriously supports the Iranian security and intelligence forces in pursuing and arresting spies, infiltrators, and traitors.

However, he stated, care is taken that no injustice is committed under the name of wartime conditions and requirements.

The judiciary chief further underlined that efforts would be made to “consolidate and strengthen national cohesion and unity” and to stand against those who undermine unity.

MNA