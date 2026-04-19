Iran never seeks spread of war: Pezeshkian

President Pezeshkian made the comments on an inspection visit to the Ministry of Science, Research and Technology on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering of the personnel there, the President pointed to the regional and international developments, especially the third imposed war by the United States and the Zionist regime against our country, saying that, The Islamic Republic of Iran is not seeking to spread the war, and that the continuation of the conflicts is not in the interest of any side. The solution to the problems is not in increasing tensions, but in rationality, dialogue, and avoiding further destruction.”

Emphasizing the necessity of integration in the region, Pezeshkian added, “Some powers are trying to get the countries of the region engaged in disputes and conflicts in order to exploit their resources, but the nations of the region must oppose such approaches with unity and solidarity and strengthen the path of cooperation and convergence.”

MNA/6805171