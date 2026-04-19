Era of imposing security from across oceans come to an end

Ali Akbar Velayati has warned that any hostile actions against Iran or the Axis of Resistance will trigger a ‘chain reaction’.

In a post on his X account on Sunday, Velayati wrote that “the era of imposing security from across the oceans has come to an end,” stressing that regional waterways are now secured by the regional countries.

“Today, not only the security of Hormuz and Malacca is guaranteed under the shadow of our power and that of our strategic partners, but the security of Bab el-Mandab is also in the hands of our brothers in Ansarullah,” he said.

“Every mischief will have a chain reaction,” the advisor warned.

The remarks come in the wake of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran, which began on February 28 with airstrikes that assassinated senior Iranian officials and commanders, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

MNA