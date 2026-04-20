Iran stands resolute in face of enemies’ brutality, barbarism

In a post on his X account on Monday, Esmaeil Baghaei wrote, “I am the man, I suffered, I was there.” (Walt Whitman). IRAN stands resolute in the face of the brutality and barbarism of its enemies.”

An IRANIAN brave nurse rescues IRANIAN infants while the entire hospital is under attack by USraeli aggressors, he added.

This is Iran’s enduring civilizational trait: resistance and resilience-a quality that has kept this great civilization standing tall throughout history, despite all hardships, the spokesperson added.

MNA