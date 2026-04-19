  1. Politics
Apr 19, 2026, 2:17 PM

Senior Iran, Turkey diplomats discuss West Asia developments

Senior Iran, Turkey diplomats discuss West Asia developments

TEHRAN, Apr. 19 (MNA) – Senior diplomats from Iran and the Republic of Turkey have conferred on the latest developments in the West Asia region.

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh, who has traveled to the neighboring Turkey to participate in ‘Antalya Diplomacy Forum’, met and held talks with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Musa Kulaklikaya on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats, in addition to reviewing bilateral relations, emphasized the continuation of political consultations and cooperation in various fields.

Regional issues, especially the recent developments resulting from the aggressions of the US and the Israeli regime against Iran, were of the other topics discussed between the deputy foreign ministers of Iran and Turkey.

MNA/6805002

News ID 243783

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